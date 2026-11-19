A Hudson Valley school district has identified the teenager killed in Monday's deadly house fire and shared a wide range of community donation drives and support options for her grieving family.

Teen Killed In New Windsor, New York Fire

Vails Gate Fire Department Vails Gate Fire Department

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District announced that Newburgh Free Academy student Jordyn Cascun died in the early morning blaze on Monday, November 16, on Riley Road in the Vails Gate section of New Windsor.

Four surviving occupants were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, four firefighters were injured, and nine displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross.

To help students cope with the loss, the district has arranged counseling, local clergy, and therapy dogs at impacted schools.

Officials are asking parents and guardians to watch for signs of grief, from sadness and anger to quiet withdrawal, and to reach out to school counseling offices or pupil personnel support staff if their child needs guidance.

Neighbors, local businesses, and school groups are organizing drives to supply clean, new or gently used clothing, essential toiletries, non-perishable food, gift cards, and financial support.

A GoFundMe campaign started by family friend Olivia Romano has already raised more than $76,000 for Anthony, Michelle, and their family.

Clothing and Shoe Sizes Needed

Photo by Maude Frédérique Lavoie on Unsplash A person in a white cable-knit sweater holding a stack of folded denim jeans

Tops and bottoms: XL for Dad, girl (age 23), and son (age 13); L for Mom; M/L for boy (age 22) and son (age 10).

Shoes: Michelle (kids size 6 or adult size 8); Anthony, Charles, and Chris (size 11.5); Danny (size 10.5); AJ (men's size 13); Cole (big kids size 6); Maria (size 8.5 or kids size 7).

Drop-Off Locations and Hours

Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

Campbell Hall: The Country Club at Otterkill, Clubhouse Main Office, 100 Otter Road. Hours are Wednesday, November 18, and Thursday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions can be directed to Erin by text at 845-551-5760 or email at erin@otterkillgolf.com.

New Windsor: Outdoor donation boxes are set up at the New Windsor Fire Department, 275 Walsh Avenue, and Express Towing and Recovery, 2423 NY-32.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

Modena: Upstate Energy, 1950 State Route 32, accepts donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Newburgh: You can arrange donations through Alex Consorti's home by direct message, including a day and time. CLICK HERE to message Alex.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus: Students and staff can drop off clothing, non-perishable food, or money at the table near the bodega all day Friday, November 20, or give monetary donations to Ms. O'Neill in the library.

Additional Ways to Help

Newburgh Brewing Company/FB Newburgh Brewing Company/FB

Newburgh Brewing Company: The brewery will donate 10 percent of all sales on Friday, November 27, from noon to 11 p.m. to the Cascun family, with friends gathering from 5 p.m. until close and gift cards encouraged.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

Victoria's Castle Early Learning Center: Families in the daycare community can coordinate directly with the center to donate gift cards or contribute toward gift cards for Amazon, Uber Eats, Walmart, Instacart, or a local grocery store.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews