Cuomo Leaves Albany Reportedly Moves To Hudson Valley, New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reportedly moved back to the Hudson Valley after he was forced to leave the Governor's mansion in Albany.

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign by August 24, Hudson Valley Post wondered if Cuomo would move back to the Hudson Valley.

Cuomo began dating TV star Sandra Lee in 2005. Lee, a Food Network personality and author, and Cuomo lived in the Lower Hudson Valley for a decade.

The pair lived together in Lee's Westchester County home. They split up in 2019. Shortly after, their 1950s Colonial in New Castle was put on the market for $2.3 million.

Late last week, Cuomo left the Governor's Mansion in Albany and headed to the Hudson Valley, according to the New York Post.

A friend of Cuomo told the New York Post Cuomo is moving into a house he will rent in Westchester County. Cuomo's sister and brother-in-law live in Westchester.

Cuomo's former Lower Hudson Valley home sold in 2020 for $1.85 million. Below are photos of the home called Lily Pond:

