Criminal In Santa Hat, 2 “Grinches” Caught In Hudson Valley

According to police from the Hudson Valley, "It doesn’t pay to be a Grinch!"

On Monday, the Yonkers Police Department shared video of alleged "porch pirates" caught on video.

Police: Three Caught On Video Stealing Packages In Lower Hudson Valley

The Yonkers Police Department tells Hudson Valley Post, that Adriana Torres, Manuel Ortiz, and Vladymir Campos were caught on video stealing packages from a building in Yonkers.

Woman In Santa Hat, 2 Grinches Arrested In Westchester County

The video shows a person wearing a Santa hat grabbing a package from a building doorway while two others go inside the building and swipe more packages.

Police say Adriana Torres was the one wearing a Santa hat.

"We do not think Santa would appreciate Ms. Torres wearing his hat while attempting to steal Christmas! Adriana Torres, Manuel Ortiz, and Vladymir Campos learned the hard way that YPD does not tolerate package theft in our city," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

All three were arrested Saturday afternoon on Bronx River Road.

Police add that "these grinches" were all charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and possession of burglar's tools.

"Let this serve as a reminder that our uniform and plain clothes officers are out in force this holiday season," the Yonkers Police Department added. "It doesn’t pay to be a Grinch!"

Video of the alleged crime can be seen below our gallery regarding New York companies that hire felons.

