New York State Epicenter For Deadly Superbug Outbreak

New York is dealing with a growing “superbug” problem.

This deadly drug-resistant fungus that has greatly impacted New York in the past is back with a vengeance.

Dangerous "Superbug" Spreading In New York Raises New Health Concerns

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Cases of Candida auris, or C. auris, a dangerous “superbug,” are rising across New York again.

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Last year, the CDC reported around 7,000 U.S. cases across dozens of states, including New York.

Why This Is So Concerning

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Experts call C. auris a “superbug fungus” because it resists treatment and can survive on human skin and hospital equipment, allowing it to jump from patient to patient with frightening ease.

Unlike many common germs, Candida auris is tough to kill. Experts say it can:

Survive on surfaces even after cleaning

Resist many standard treatments

Cause serious, sometimes deadly infections

Cases Rising In New York State

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New York has tracked a steady rise in cases since first detecting it in 2016. Last year alone, there were hundreds of infections statewide, along with even more people testing positive without symptoms.

Researchers say New York and New Jersey now account for a large share of all U.S. cases.

Kills About 60 Percent

Critically ill patients, especially people on ventilators or with weakened immune systems, are at greatest risk of a bad infection or death.

Symptoms often first appear like fever and chills, which makes it easily mistaken for other infections, delaying treatment.

Officials say death rates are around 60 percent once a critically ill patient is infected.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Consumer Reports: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving