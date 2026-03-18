Massive New York Powerball Winner Sold At Hudson Valley Deli

The New York State Lottery is trying to find the person who purchased the winning Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley.

It was sold at a popular deli.

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Deli

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

According to the New York State Lottery, a $1 million winning ticket for the most recent Powerball drawing was sold at a deli in Dutchess County.

The six winning numbers for the March 16th drawing were seven, 10, 20, 47, 52, and the red Powerball was 20.

No one hit the big jackpot. The grand prize for Wednesday's drawing is now at least $101 million.

Winning Ticket Sold At Deli In Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

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Lotto officials confirmed the $1 million winning ticket for Monday's drawing was sold at South Gate Deli on South Gate Drive in Poughkeepsie.

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The winning ticket is considered a second-prize ticket. It's the only second prize ticket sold in New York.

Only one other was sold for Monday's drawing. The other ticket was sold in Oregon.

How Long To Winners Have? How To Claim A Prize

New York State lottery winners generally have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

If the prize is not claimed within the one-year period, it is forfeited.

If you have the winning ticket, CLICK HERE to claim your prize.

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