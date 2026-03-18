Will Your New York State Energy Bill Be Frozen
A plan to freeze energy bills in New York sounds like relief, but critics warn you could end up paying anyway.
New York may freeze energy bills to help residents, but critics say the costs could show up somewhere else. Here’s what to know.
New York Plan To Freeze Energy Bills Sparks Backlash
As of March 2026, the New York State Assembly has proposed a two-year freeze on all electric and gas rate increases as part of its 2026–2027 state budget plan.
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New York leaders are floating an idea that sounds like instant relief. Freeze your energy bill, which has already increased dramatically, before it climbs any higher.
Hudson Valley residents aren't alone. Utility costs are rising across the state.
To try and help, lawmakers are exploring ways to temporarily stop rate increases and give residents some extra spending cash.
Supporters insist families need help now, especially with inflation continuing to impact everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and housing.
New York Energy Bill Freeze Plan Could Cost You Later
For many New Yorkers, this plan sounds amazing. Sadly, critics say it may not be as simple as it sounds.
Utility companies still need to recover their costs, and opponents argue a freeze now could mean higher taxes, added fees, or even steeper rate hikes later.
Critics warn that the bill won't disappear; it will likely appear somewhere else, or in the future.
As of now, Governor Kathy Hochul has reportedly rejected the two-year rate freeze proposal. Instead, she wants to hold utility companies accountable by tying CEO pay to affordability.
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