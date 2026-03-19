Shocking Verdict In 20-Year Hudson Valley, New York Murder Case

An emotional and controversial chapter in one of the Hudson Valley’s most talked-about cold cases just came to a sudden end.

There's a shocking verdict in the Hudson Valley in a decades-old murder case.

Shocking Verdict In 20-Year Hudson Valley Murder Case

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A jury in Orange County has found Edward Holley not guilty in the 2003 killing of Megan McDonald. The decision came after years of investigation, two trials, and weeks of tense deliberations.

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Holley was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Megan McDonald, back in 2003 before leaving her body alongside a road in Wallkill.

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Holley, 45, broke down in tears as the verdict was read in court. Within about an hour, he walked out of the Orange County Jail a free man after spending more than two years behind bars.

This was actually the second time a jury heard the case. His first case ended in a mistrial.

Holley Was Daughter Of NYPD Detective

Holley, a Town of Wallkill resident, was 20 years old when she was killed. Her body was found in a field in Wallkill back in March of 2003. She was the daughter of an NYPD detective.

Jurors Spend Nearly 2 Weeks Deliberating

Jurors spent nearly two weeks deliberating the second trial, sending dozens of notes to the judge and repeatedly saying they were deadlocked before finally reaching a decision.

Even after the verdict, some jurors admitted they weren’t convinced Holley was innocent, but said prosecutors didn’t prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Several pointed to weak DNA evidence and what they described as “holes” in the case.

Holley wasn’t arrested until 2023, when new DNA evidence led to charges. But in the end, that evidence wasn’t enough to convince a jury.

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