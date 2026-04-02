New York State has a population problem. But some areas are losing residents more than most.

Many counties are losing more residents than they are gaining.

38 New York Counties Are Losing People

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Brand new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 38 out of 62 counties in New York State lost population between 2024 and 2025. That's more than half the state shrinking.

Here are the 10 counties that lost the most people:

These New York Counties Are Losing The Most Recents This is based on brand-new Census data.

The estimates are based on reported percentage rates and 2024 base populations. The Census Bureau data tracks population changes from April 1, 2020, through July 1, 2025, factoring in births, deaths, and migration patterns.

NYC Is Still Bleeding Residents

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Queens and Brooklyn saw the largest raw numbers when it comes to people leaving. But here's some context worth noting. The losses are actually smaller than the historic exodus that happened right after 2020.

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The bigger driver right now is a sharp drop in international migration compared to the previous year.

Upstate Is A Different Problem

In Western New York, counties like Erie and Chautauqua are dealing with something more sobering. Deaths are outpacing births there, and not enough new residents are arriving to make up the difference.

Small Counties, Big Percentage Losses

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Clinton, Franklin, and Essex counties in the North Country may not have massive raw numbers, but their percentage losses are among the highest in the state. Aging populations and people simply packing up and leaving for other parts of the country are the main culprits.

Recent data shows that 24 counties gained population, including one county in the Hudson Valley that had the biggest gain in the state. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents