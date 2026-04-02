Bomb Plot Uncovered: FBI Arrests New York Man In The Hudson Valley

Federal agents swarmed a local apartment after a 65-year-old was caught building explosives on his own couch. See the chilling evidence found.

A 65-year-old man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he was building pipe bombs inside his apartment and throwing them onto a residential street

FBI: White Plains Man Built Pipe Bombs In His Apartment, Threw Them On Residential Street

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Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have charged a White Plains man with manufacturing and possessing improvised explosive devices inside his apartment and then detonating them on a residential street.

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The FBI arrested 65-year-old Raymond Elders in White Plains. Investigators say when they searched his apartment, they found approximately 25 suspected explosive devices.

He was allegedly building them on his living room couch!

An associate of Elders told law enforcement he had personally watched him build the devices while sitting on the couch in his first-floor apartment, which is inside a multi-family residence.

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In addition to the roughly 25 suspected explosive devices, agents also recovered materials and supplies they believe Elders used to assemble them.

Caught On Video With Bombs At Least Twice

According to the complaint, Elders was caught on surveillance video on at least two occasions in March 2026 lighting suspected IEDs and throwing them onto Odell Avenue in White Plains.

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The first incident was captured on the afternoon of March 18. The second was in the early morning hours of March 30.

Neighbors called 911 multiple times after the second alleged incident. When White Plains police officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb sitting on the steps of Elder's own apartment building, officials say.

Convicted Felon

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, loading...

Elders is a convicted felon, which adds additional federal charges to an already serious list.

He's facing one count of use of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of destructive devices after a felony conviction, receipt and possession of explosives after a felony conviction, unlawful possession of destructive devices, and unlawful manufacture of destructive devices.

If convicted of the mass destruction charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Elders' attorney claims he has a history of mental illness and alcohol abuse and he's due in court on April 29th.

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