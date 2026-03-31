Toxic Chemicals Found In New York State Drinking Water

A new report is raising serious concerns about what New Yorkers are drinking.

Researchers say contaminants tied to cancer and developmental issues have been found in water systems statewide.

Cancer-Causing Chemicals Still Found In Drinking Water In New York

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In some cases, the problems still haven’t been fixed.

The analysis looked at five years of data from the Environmental Protection Agency. It focused on public water systems serving at least 750 people.

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New York ranked 18th worst in the country for drinking water quality.

Among the contaminants detected in some systems were lead, arsenic, benzene, and nitrate. Those are all substances linked to serious health risks, especially for kids and older adults.

New York Ranks 18th Worst State For Drinking Water

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Out of more than 8,000 public water systems in New York, about 33 percent had at least one violation in the past five years. 470 systems still had active violations as of January, according to the report. 65 were labeled significant.

Greene County Found to Have Worst Water

Greene County had the highest rate of unresolved violations per person.

New York State is offering free water testing to residents in some other counties in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out more.

New York City, Nassau County, and Suffolk County reported no unresolved violations in the latest data.

The report also called out specific systems with troubling track records, including those serving Sinclairville and Canaseraga.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

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