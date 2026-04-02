New York State Police Issue Urgent Warning: Stay Out Now

Troopers are sounding the alarm after a series of dangerous incidents at local places. See why "exploring" could land you in handcuffs.

New York State Police in Poughkeepsie are reminding Hudson Valley residents that abandoned buildings are off limits.

New York State Police Remind Public: Abandoned Buildings Are Off Limits

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Police are reminding the public that these buildings are "strictly off limits" due to "recent arrests" in the Hudson Valley.

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Recent incidents include "unauthorized entry into a vacant facility" in Somers, which resulted in a small fire. State Police say they've also made an umber of a prior arrests at other abandoned locations across the Hudson Valley.

"Entering or remaining in an abandoned structure without permission may result in arrest and criminal charges, including trespass and related offenses," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The New York State Police urge the public to stay out of these properties. Our priority is to protect public safety while enforcing the law and preventing avoidable incidents."

Trend Started On Social Media

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According to police, this trend is "growing" due to social media. People are posting videos of themselves entering abandoned buildings on social media, including TikTok

Police are reminding all that these actions are illegal and may result in arrest and criminal charges.

On top of getting arrested, police add that it's also very dangerous.

"Many abandoned buildings are structurally compromised and may contain hazardous materials, open shafts, exposed wiring, or other unsafe conditions that can result in serious injury or death," police add.

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