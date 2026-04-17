Rabies Alert Issued In New York After Dangerous Increase In Cases

There is a rabies alert in the Hudson Valley after new cases were confirmed in the region.

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are warning residents to be on alert after new rabies cases were confirmed in the area.

Rabies Health Advisory Issued

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Health officials from Upstate New York are warning residents about rabies after what they say is a seasonal increase in wildlife activity.

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Officials say recent cases include an aggressive raccoon and even a white-tailed deer testing positive for rabies in Columbia County. That has raised concerns, especially as more people and pets spend time outdoors this time of year.

Rabies Can Be Fatal

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Rabies is a fatal virus that attacks the central nervous system and spreads through saliva, usually from bites or scratches.

Once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal. Less than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

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Some infected animals may act aggressively or try to attack without being provoked. Others may do the opposite and appear unusually calm or friendly around people.

You might also see animals out during the day when they normally would not be, especially bats or other nocturnal animals.

What To Do If You Are Exposed

If you are bitten or scratched, act immediately. Wash the area with soap and water and get medical attention right away.

You should also report the incident so officials can track the animal and determine next steps.

Columbia County is also offering rabies vaccination clinics, with the next one scheduled for April 21.

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