Bitter Cold, Dangerous Frost Returning To Hudson Valley, Upstate NY

Just when it felt like summer arrived early, Mother Nature has other plans.

After a stretch of summer-like warmth across the Hudson Valley, with record-breaking or near record-breaking warmth, a dramatic cooldown is heading our way early next week.

Hudson Valley Going From Record Heat To Frost And Freeze Within Days

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And it's not a small dip. We're talking frost and potentially freezing temperatures just days after some of the warmest weather we've seen this early in the season.

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The freezing weather starts Monday morning. Temperatures are projected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s across Orange County and the Hudson Valley.

Tuesday morning could bring more of the same, with some spots possibly seeing slightly colder readings depending on how skies and winds behave overnight.

Widespread Frost Likely, Localized Freeze Conditions

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Widespread frost is likely, and localized hard freeze conditions are possible, especially in more rural and outlying areas. If you've already started a garden or your flowering trees are in bloom, this is worth paying attention to.

Forecasters are calling this a classic "false spring" correction. Confidence is increasing that both Monday and Tuesday mornings will carry frost and freeze concerns, though they'll continue to fine-tune the numbers as we get closer.

What Homeowners Should Do

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Homeowners are advised to bring in or cover any sensitive plants before Sunday night. Be mindful of outdoor water lines. If you put anything out early, thinking spring was here to stay, now is the time to rethink that.

We went from fire weather conditions to frost in a matter of days. That's the Hudson Valley in April for you.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

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