New York Shoppers May Be Owed Money From Trader Joe’s

Shopped at Trader Joe’s? You might be owed money, but there’s a deadline and many New Yorkers could miss it.

If you shopped at Trader Joe’s a few years back, you might be getting some money back.

Trader Joe’s To Pay Millions, Some New Yorker's Could Get Cash

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Trader Joe's has agreed to a $7.4 million settlement after being accused of printing too much credit card information on customer receipts. The lawsuit claimed some receipts showed the first six and last four digits of a customer’s card number.

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That's more than what federal law allows. Under the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, receipts are only supposed to show limited digits to help protect against identity theft.

Who Could Get Paid

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You may be eligible if you shopped at Trader Joe’s between March and July of 2019, paid with a credit or debit card, and received a printed receipt that showed too many digits.

To qualify, you must have received a printed receipt showing 10 digits of your card number.

You do not need to prove you were a victim of fraud to qualify.

No receipt is required to file a claim, though you may be asked to verify your claim.

How Much Money Will You Get From Trader Joe's

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The estimated payout is $102.45 per person. But that number could change depending on how many people file claims.

A court hearing is scheduled for August 10, 2026, to finalize the settlement.

If you think you are eligible, you have to file a claim; you must file that claim by June 9, 2026.

You can file online, by phone, or by mail, but you need to do it before that deadline, or you get nothing.

CLICK HERE to file your claim online. Or call the Settlement Hotline at 1-888-444-7415.

For mail: Send your form to: Keim v. Trader Joe's Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301134, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1134.

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