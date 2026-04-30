Hudson Valley Traffic Stop Ends With Officer Rushed To ER

A routine Hudson Valley traffic stop turned dangerous in seconds.

An alleged fleeing driver injured a police officer from the Lower Hudson Valley.

Fleeing Driver Injures Police Officer In Town Of Haverstraw

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On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., officers from the Town of Haverstraw Police Department pulled over a vehicle for an alleged traffic infraction on

Riverfront Drive in the Village of Haverstraw.

Police say while trying to talk with the driver of the pulled over car, the unnamed operator of the "vehicle suddenly accelerated, striking one of the officers."

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The vehicle fled the scene. But officers already had a description of the car and its license plate. After calling for help, another Haverstraw police officer spotted the car driving on West Street.

Driver, Occupants Taken Into Custody

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The vehicle was safely stopped on West Street, and the occupants were taken into custody without further incident. Charges haven't been announced, but police say more information will be released soon.

The injured officers suffered what's described as "non-life-threatening injuries." The unnamed officer is being treated at a nearby hospital.

“This incident is one of many examples of the dangers our officers face every day while performing their duties,” said Chief John Gould Jr. “I am grateful that our officer’s injuries are not life-threatening and proud of the swift and professional response by our personnel in quickly locating the vehicle and safely taking the individuals into custody. We will not tolerate actions that put our officers or community members at risk.”

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