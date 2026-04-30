New math scores are out across New York, and some districts didn’t have a single student pass. Including schools in the Hudson Valley.

New data is out about the most and best schools for math.

The New York State Department of Education just released testing results for the Algebra I Regents exams taken during the 2024-2025 school year.

IcemanJ IcemanJ loading...

Eleven New York school districts had 100 percent of their students test proficient. Three school districts had 0 percent of their students test proficient.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Two of those schools are in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the 20 school districts that scored the worst:

New York State Worst School Districts For Math Revealed

Here the the next 20 with the worst scores.

Salmon River Central School District

County: Franklin

Number Tested: 188

% Proficient: 31%

Rank: 628

Wyandanch Union Free School District

County: Suffolk

Number Tested: 411

% Proficient: 31%

Rank: 628

Brocton Central School District

County: Chautauqua

Number Tested: 53

% Proficient: 32%

Rank: 623

michaelquirk michaelquirk loading...

Central Islip Union Free School District

County: Suffolk

Number Tested: 1,000

% Proficient: 32%

Rank: 623

East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)

County: Rockland

Number Tested: 1,253

% Proficient: 32%

Rank: 623

Peekskill City School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 462

% Proficient: 32%

Rank: 623

Schenectady City School District

County: Schenectady

Number Tested: 1,155

% Proficient: 32%

Rank: 623

Albany City School District

County: Albany

Number Tested: 1,242

% Proficient: 33%

Rank: 619

michaelquirk michaelquirk loading...

Gloversville City School District

County: Fulton

Number Tested: 259

% Proficient: 33%

Rank: 619

Jefferson Central School District

County: Schoharie

Number Tested: 12

% Proficient: 33%

Rank: 619

Whitehall Central School District

County: Washington

Number Tested: 84

% Proficient: 33%

Rank: 619

Dunkirk City School District

County: Chautauqua

Number Tested: 294

% Proficient: 34%

Rank: 614

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District

County: Otsego

Number Tested: 32

% Proficient: 34%

Rank: 614

Newburgh City School District

County: Orange

Number Tested: 1,088

% Proficient: 34%

Rank: 614

Otselic Valley Central School District

County: Chenango

Number Tested: 29

% Proficient: 34%

Rank: 614

Rome City School District

County: Oneida

Number Tested: 537

% Proficient: 34%

Rank: 614

Charlotte Valley Central School District

County: Delaware

Number Tested: 26

% Proficient: 35%

Rank: 608

Elmira City School District

County: Chemung

Number Tested: 530

% Proficient: 35%

Rank: 608

Green Island Union Free School District

County: Albany

Number Tested: 31

% Proficient: 35%

Rank: 608

Newark Central School District

County: Wayne

Number Tested: 214

% Proficient: 35%

Rank: 608

CLICK HERE to find your school district.

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates