Worst School Districts For Math In New York State

Worst School Districts For Math In New York State

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New math scores are out across New York, and some districts didn’t have a single student pass. Including schools in the Hudson Valley.

New data is out about the most and best schools for math.

The New York State Department of Education just released testing results for the Algebra I Regents exams taken during the 2024-2025 school year.

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Eleven New York school districts had 100 percent of their students test proficient. Three school districts had 0 percent of their students test proficient.

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Two of those schools are in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the 20 school districts that scored the worst:

New York State Worst School Districts For Math Revealed

Here the the next 20 with the worst scores.

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Salmon River Central School District
County: Franklin
Number Tested: 188
% Proficient: 31%
Rank: 628

Wyandanch Union Free School District
County: Suffolk
Number Tested: 411
% Proficient: 31%
Rank: 628

Brocton Central School District
County: Chautauqua
Number Tested: 53
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623

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Central Islip Union Free School District
County: Suffolk
Number Tested: 1,000
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623

East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)
County: Rockland
Number Tested: 1,253
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623

Peekskill City School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 462
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623

Schenectady City School District
County: Schenectady
Number Tested: 1,155
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623

Albany City School District
County: Albany
Number Tested: 1,242
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619

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Gloversville City School District
County: Fulton
Number Tested: 259
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619

Jefferson Central School District
County: Schoharie
Number Tested: 12
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619

Whitehall Central School District
County: Washington
Number Tested: 84
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619

Dunkirk City School District
County: Chautauqua
Number Tested: 294
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
County: Otsego
Number Tested: 32
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614

Newburgh City School District
County: Orange
Number Tested: 1,088
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614

Otselic Valley Central School District
County: Chenango
Number Tested: 29
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614

Rome City School District
County: Oneida
Number Tested: 537
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614

Charlotte Valley Central School District
County: Delaware
Number Tested: 26
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608

Elmira City School District
County: Chemung
Number Tested: 530
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608

Green Island Union Free School District
County: Albany
Number Tested: 31
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608

Newark Central School District
County: Wayne
Number Tested: 214
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608

CLICK HERE to find your school district.

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Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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