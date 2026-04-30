Worst School Districts For Math In New York State
New math scores are out across New York, and some districts didn’t have a single student pass. Including schools in the Hudson Valley.
New data is out about the most and best schools for math.
The New York State Department of Education just released testing results for the Algebra I Regents exams taken during the 2024-2025 school year.
Eleven New York school districts had 100 percent of their students test proficient. Three school districts had 0 percent of their students test proficient.
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Two of those schools are in the Hudson Valley.
Below are the 20 school districts that scored the worst:
New York State Worst School Districts For Math Revealed
Here the the next 20 with the worst scores.
Salmon River Central School District
County: Franklin
Number Tested: 188
% Proficient: 31%
Rank: 628
Wyandanch Union Free School District
County: Suffolk
Number Tested: 411
% Proficient: 31%
Rank: 628
Brocton Central School District
County: Chautauqua
Number Tested: 53
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623
Central Islip Union Free School District
County: Suffolk
Number Tested: 1,000
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623
East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)
County: Rockland
Number Tested: 1,253
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623
Peekskill City School District
County: Westchester
Number Tested: 462
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623
Schenectady City School District
County: Schenectady
Number Tested: 1,155
% Proficient: 32%
Rank: 623
Albany City School District
County: Albany
Number Tested: 1,242
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619
Gloversville City School District
County: Fulton
Number Tested: 259
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619
Jefferson Central School District
County: Schoharie
Number Tested: 12
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619
Whitehall Central School District
County: Washington
Number Tested: 84
% Proficient: 33%
Rank: 619
Dunkirk City School District
County: Chautauqua
Number Tested: 294
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
County: Otsego
Number Tested: 32
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614
Newburgh City School District
County: Orange
Number Tested: 1,088
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614
Otselic Valley Central School District
County: Chenango
Number Tested: 29
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614
Rome City School District
County: Oneida
Number Tested: 537
% Proficient: 34%
Rank: 614
Charlotte Valley Central School District
County: Delaware
Number Tested: 26
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608
Elmira City School District
County: Chemung
Number Tested: 530
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608
Green Island Union Free School District
County: Albany
Number Tested: 31
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608
Newark Central School District
County: Wayne
Number Tested: 214
% Proficient: 35%
Rank: 608
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