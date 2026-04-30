“Overbuilt” Route 9W Could See Major Changes In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley officials are moving forward with a push to redesign Route 9W.

City of Kingston officials confirmed they continue to push for changes to Route 9W in Kingston.

Route 9W Resign Possible In Kingston

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This week, the City of Kingston released a Request for Proposals to hire a consultant for the Reconnecting Communities: 9W Reconfiguration Study.

This follows a $240,000 planning grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in early 2025 to explore reconfiguring the highway to better serve residents.

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Officials want to explore ways to "reconnect neighborhoods separated by Route 9W" while also ensuring Route 9W maintains its overall level of service for current and projected traffic counts.

The study would focus on about a 2-mile stretch of 9W in Kingston, stretching into the Town of Ulster and Town of Esopus.

What Changes Could Be Made

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Whoever is selected will take a look at the possibility of reducing the highway from four lanes to two. Potentially removing the partial cloverleaf interchange and adding new intersections to improve local connectivity.

Officials are also looking into integrating new features like bike lanes and enhanced pedestrian crossings to improve safety and accessibility.

Other key items being looked at are addressing the physical and social divides created by the highway's construction during the Urban Renewal era and identifying opportunities to use reclaimed land for housing or mixed-use economic development.

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Public meetings and surveys for residents living in the area are required as part of the study. No meetings have been announced. Officials say the study would likely take on year to complete, once started.

City of Kingston officials say that Route 9W is "overbuilt" for current traffic needs and actually is acting as a barrier to economic growth and social equity.

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