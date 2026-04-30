Help: Historic Veteran Plaques Stolen From Upstate New York Cemetery

A disturbing crime in Upstate New York has families on edge. Veteran memorials were ripped from graves, and police say someone out there knows more.

New York State Police hope someone with information comes forward.

New York State Police Investigate Cemetery Desecration In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

New York State Police are currently investigating a cemetery desecration incident that occurred at the Vernon Cemetery located at 5655 East Main Street in the town of Verona.

While this crime didn't occur in the Hudson Valley, police say local residents can help because these special plaques might be for sale in the region, or online.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police investigated and learned that two bronze veteran plaques were forcibly removed and stolen from headstones within the cemetery.

Veteran Plagues Considered Historically And Sentimentally Significant Stolen From Headstones

NYSP NYSP loading...

According to police, these bronze veteran plaques are very special and very important.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the plaques, which honor military service, are considered both historically and sentimentally significant," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "The State Police recognize the importance of these memorials to families and the community and are committed to holding those responsible."

New York State Police Needed Help From Empire State Residents

Google Google loading...

New York State Police is hoping anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in or around the cemetery, contact State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

Also, anyone who may come across bronze veteran plaques being sold through online marketplaces, scrap yards, or other means is urged to report it immediately.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Updated: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Updated: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State