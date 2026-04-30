Photos: King Charles, Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims In New York

King Charles and Queen Camilla made an emotional stop in New York, paying tribute at one of the most sacred sites in the country. The photos from the scene say it all.

The UK's King Charles and Queen Camilla paid tribute to the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks during their trip to New York.

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Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to New York on Wednesday as part of their American tour.

UK's King Charles and Queen Camilla Tour 9/11 Memorial & Museum

King Charles, Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims In New York

King And Queen Made Other Stops In New York

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Charles also visited an urban farming program in Harlem, while Camilla spent time at the New York Public Library. Rockefeller Center, and Christie's were also scheduled stops for the King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Reason For Visit Revealed

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It was the first trip to New York City by a reigning British monarch since Queen Elizabeth the Second visited in 2010.

Their stop in New York is part of a four-day U.S. tour to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

Thursday is the final day of the trip. Before leaving, the royal couple will attend a farewell event at the White House with President Trump and the First Lady. The King and Queen will then make two other stops in Virginia before they leave the U.S. for Bermuda.

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