The “Most Overpriced Cars & Top Resale Stinkers” In New York

New data reveals which popular models are "resale stinkers" and which ones are being marked up by staggering prices.

Buying a car right now is rough. New data from CarEdge proves just how rough it actually is.

If You're Buying A Car Right Now, You Need To Read This First

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CarEdge reached out to Hudson Valley Post after dropping its full breakdown of the most overpriced vehicles in America.

CarEdge highlighted several "overpriced" cars or "resale stinkers". Noting the following:

Honda Prelude:

These are getting marked up between $10,000 and $25,000 over MSRP at dealerships right now, according to CarEdge. One dealer in Virginia actually slapped a $25,000 markup on a 200-horsepower hybrid coupe.

Just to put that in perspective, for that kind of money, you could be driving a Porsche.

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Toyota RAV4 Prime:

Dealers are tacking on $3,000 to $5,000 in so-called "market adjustments," turning what should be a $45,000 SUV into a $50,000 one.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer has been sitting on lots for an average of 428 days. Dealers are slashing $25,000 or more off the sticker price and still can't move them.

Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger holds the dubious title of the worst inventory situation in the entire country, sitting at 452 days of supply. The new electrified version is just collecting dust.

Tesla Model X.

Loses 63 percent of its value in five years.

Land Rover

The data says it costs an average of $17,450 in maintenance over 10 years, on top of depreciating more than 60 percent. CarEdge calls it the most expensive brand to own in the country.

Best/Worst Resale Value In New York

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CarEdge also told Hudson Valley Post about its 2026 resale value rankings, and the results are worth paying attention to before you sign anything.

Best:

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GMC Sierra 3500HD: 80.3% residual value

Toyota Land Cruiser: CarEdge's Research & Ratings ranks this high for retaining value

Subaru BRZ: Frequently listed as a top performer in retention

Toyota Tundra: Among the best resale value trucks

Jeep Wrangler: Consistently high retention

Worst

The Toyota Mirai is at the bottom of the list, along with the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Armada, and Nissan LEAF.

CarEdge says regional demand and brand reputation for reliability are the biggest factors driving high resale value.

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