First-Ever USPS Fuel Surcharge Coming To New York

For the first time in history, the USPS is rolling out a "fuel surcharge" that could impact millions. See how much more you'll pay starting in April.

The USPS just announced plans to increase prices with its first-ever "fuel surcharge."

USPS Plans New 8% Fee That Could Hit New York Deliveries

USPS USPS loading...

The United States Postal Service is planning to roll out its first-ever temporary fuel surcharge. This surcharge could impact millions of New Yorkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Starting April 26, the USPS wants to add an 8% fee to several of its most popular shipping services. That includes Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

The surcharge would stay in place until January 17, 2027.

Not everything is affected. Regular mail, like letters, postcards, and standard First-Class stamps, will not see this extra charge.

Why The First-Ever Surcharge?

USPS Distribution Center In Miami Area Ramps Up Operations For The Holidays Getty Images loading...

According to the USPS, rising fuel prices and transportation costs are forcing the change.

Officials point to global issues, including instability in the Middle East, as a major reason costs have jumped.

Here in New York State, the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel on Monday, March 30, is $3.93, which is up 93 cents from the start of the war in Iran.

Also, Bigger Financial Help

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Getty Images loading...

The surcharge is also likely to help the USPS deal with its massive loss reported in 2025.

Leaders have warned that without changes, the long-term stability of the USPS could be at risk.

USPS officials also say this move brings USPS in line with private carriers like FedEx and UPS, which already use fuel surcharges.

Even with the added fee, USPS says its rates should still be lower than competitors.

The plan still needs approval from regulators.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

Expert Tips To Avoid Shopping Scams

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them