“Horrific” Traffic Returns To Major New York State Highway

A massive construction project is shutting down a vital connection in the Hudson Valley. See how your morning commute is about to change.

The New York State Thruway Authority is alerting drivers about an upcoming closure on the Palisades Parkway.

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The Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound ramp that connects to the New York State Thruway northbound is set to be closed again.

Officials warn that the ramp on Exit 9W to Interstate 87 North will be shut down once again, starting March 25.

The shutdown is part of a $17.4 million project to fix the Route 304 overpass. Crews will completely remove and replace the bridge deck.

The closure impacts the ramp from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway to:

I-87 North

I-287 West (Exit 9W)

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This is a major connection for commuters heading through Rockland County and beyond.

"Important information for Rockland and Orange County residents who use the Palisades Interstate Parkway to access the Thruway. NYSDOT will close the ramp from the southbound PIP to northbound I-87/I-287 on Wednesday, March 25, for the 2026 construction season. Follow the detour," the New York State Thruway Authority stated.

Detour Posted

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A detour will be posted, but it’s not exactly quick:

Drivers will need to continue south on the parkway, get onto the New York State Thruway (I-87 South/I-287 East), then loop back to head north again.

Last year, during the construction closure, one commuter told us the closure caused "horrific" traffic during the morning commute.

The closure is expected to remain in place for the rest of the construction year.

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