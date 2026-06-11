Epic New Photos Show Massive Celebrities Freaking Out For Knicks

The stars came out to play last night, and their post-game reactions are absolutely priceless.

The comeback Knicks did it again. If you went to bed early, you missed the biggest comeback in NBA Finals History.

The Knicks have pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history

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The Knicks rallied from 29 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 107 to 106 at Madison Square Garden last night. OG Anunoby had the game-winning tip-in with over a second left after a Jalen Brunson missed three.

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Madison Square Garden was electric Thursday night as the Knicks mounted their epic comeback. From Hollywood stars to music icons, the camera caught every single unforgettable reaction. Check out who was spotted screaming in the front row during the final seconds!

Huge Celebrities Lose Their Minds After Knicks Historic Win!

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We've got photos from Hollywood's biggest names, like Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet going wild!

Wild Photos Show Huge Stars Going Nuts For Historic Knicks Win

New York is now one win away from a championship!

Anunoby finished with 33 points while Brunson led all scorers with 36. New York is now one win away from its first title since 1973. Victor Wembanyama missed a pair of critical free throws late in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points for San Antonio.

Game Five of this best-of-seven series shifts back to San Antonio on Saturday.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

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