12-Year-Old Hudson Valley Boy Tragically Dies In School Hallway

A sixth-grade student went to school in the Hudson Valley but never made it home.

A Lower Hudson Valley school district is mourning the tragic loss of a 12-year-old student.

12-Year-Old Dies At School

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The tragic emergency happened on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School in Yonkers, New York.

According to Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr., the student was eating something when he began choking and became unresponsive.

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"There are no words to express the depth of sadness that we’re wrestling with, here in the Yonkers Public Schools today. At this moment we are mourning a child, praying for a family and huddling to support and comfort one another," Soler said in a message to the community.

It happened during a transitional period between classes in a hallway. Soler says many people tried to save the boy. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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"As police investigate the nature of the medical emergency, we remain focused on caring for his classmates, teachers and staff who are in terrible pain," Soler said. "I ask all of you in the Yonkers Public Schools to rally together. One of our families needs us. Please keep them in your prayers."

Grief counselors will be available for the boy's classmates. His name hasn't been released.

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