Hudson Valley Firefighter, New York Educator Killed By Son-In-Law

A Florida man was sentenced for brutally murdering his wife's parents in the Hudson Valley.

Robert Buda Junior, 36, was sentenced in Dutchess County court on Wednesday.

Double Murder In Dutchess County, New York

DCSO DCSO loading...

Earlier this year, Buda confessed to killing his in-laws, Jo-Ann Hait, 65, and her husband, Paul Hait, 63, at a home in Wappinger back in January 2025.

Police say he shot his mother-in-law and father-in-law, multiple times, and admitted he had the gun illegally.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Prosecutors allege Buda then removed the bullets from their bodies and set the home on fire.

Paul worked at IBM and was a volunteer firefighter in the area. Jo-Ann dedicated over 18 years to the Arlington School District’s Transportation Department.

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home loading...

Buda and the victim's daughter were still married at the time of the crime. Buda was living in Florida at the time of the killings, but is originally from Dutchess County.

Sentenced To 40 Years To Life In Prison

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva loading...

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi confirmed that Buda was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

“Robert Buda executed two innocent people in an act of unimaginable violence. Today's sentence ensures that he will never again have the opportunity to threaten another member of our community. While justice can never erase the pain suffered by the Hait family, it demands accountability, and that accountability has now been imposed," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.