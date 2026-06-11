Hudson Valley Firefighter, New York Educator Killed By Son-In-Law
A Florida man was sentenced for brutally murdering his wife's parents in the Hudson Valley.
Robert Buda Junior, 36, was sentenced in Dutchess County court on Wednesday.
Double Murder In Dutchess County, New York
Earlier this year, Buda confessed to killing his in-laws, Jo-Ann Hait, 65, and her husband, Paul Hait, 63, at a home in Wappinger back in January 2025.
Police say he shot his mother-in-law and father-in-law, multiple times, and admitted he had the gun illegally.
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Prosecutors allege Buda then removed the bullets from their bodies and set the home on fire.
Paul worked at IBM and was a volunteer firefighter in the area. Jo-Ann dedicated over 18 years to the Arlington School District’s Transportation Department.
Buda and the victim's daughter were still married at the time of the crime. Buda was living in Florida at the time of the killings, but is originally from Dutchess County.
Sentenced To 40 Years To Life In Prison
Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi confirmed that Buda was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.
“Robert Buda executed two innocent people in an act of unimaginable violence. Today's sentence ensures that he will never again have the opportunity to threaten another member of our community. While justice can never erase the pain suffered by the Hait family, it demands accountability, and that accountability has now been imposed," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.