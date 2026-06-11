71 Hudson Valley Students Lost in Pitch Black Underground Tunnels

A routine school field trip turned into a huge underground emergency.

Officials say about 70 girls were removed after exploring the village of Nyack's underground tunnels.

71 Girls Vanish In Underground Tunnel In Nyack, New York

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On Wednesday, an Orangetown police officer patrolling near Memorial Park in Nyack was told that a large group of young girls was exiting a sewer grate in an alley off Main Street in the Village of Nyack.

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The young girls are students at Toras Emachu, a religious school based in Monsey. They were on a field trip at Memorial Park.

Police say that 71 students followed a creek and entered a massive drainage culvert, which collects the majority of water runoff for the Village of Nyack.

The group of about 70 teenage girls explored the underground tunnels for nearly half a mile. They eventually became disoriented and lost in the downtown area, but were able to find a way out on their own.

Two Injuries Reported

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All 71 students and their chaperones were safely accounted for by police. Two students sustained minor injuries.

One student was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for treatment for abdominal pain.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121.

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