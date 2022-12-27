Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera.

New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of emergency. Rain poured down across the Hudson Valley and you may have noticed some flooded roads on your commute to work this morning. Some may have even noticed some floods at the train station.

Here are some pictures that show the devastation.

This photo was taken near Camp Smith in Cortlandt.

