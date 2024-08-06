‘Cost Of Living Checks’ To Many New York Residents Mailed Out

New Yorkers are going to want to monitor their mailboxes. That's because "cost of living checks" have been mailed out.

Last week, Gov. Katy Hochul held a press conference to address the cost of living and told New Yorkers "Checks are on their way!"

"Checks Are On Their Way" To Over 1 Million New Yorkers

Governor Hochul says checks are in the mail for New Yorkers receiving Child Tax Credit payments.

It's part of a $350 million in supplemental payments to low- and moderate-income families statewide, through the Empire State Child Credit program.

“We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families,” Hochul stated. “Our work is far from over. I’ll never stop fighting to address the cost of living for working parents and help them create a brighter future for their kids.”

New York Parents May Receive $330 Per Child

Over 1 million Empire State families should start receiving checks from the state this week.

Eligible families in New York will receive a direct payment of up to $330 per child.

Who Is Eligible

The Empire State Child Credit now includes children under the age of 4. The previous eligibility was for children aged 4 to 17.

Taxpayers who received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 on their 2023 state tax returns will receive a check in the mail, officials say.

Eligible families don't have to do anything to receive this one-time payment.

This Is What To Look For In The Mail

Checks will be mailed directly to eligible New Yorkers. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of August.

