Cops in Hudson Valley Find ‘Non-Verbal Lost Child’ in Road

Police found a lost "non-verbal autistic child" running through traffic.

On July 4, officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to reports of a lost child. Police were flagged down in the area of Columbus Drive for an autistic child standing in the roadway and running through traffic, police say.

Though the child was non-verbal, officers were able to utilize their crisis intervention training to safely secure the child and provide transport to police headquarters, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Detectives responded and at approximately 9:15 p.m. the child’s mother was located and the child was turned over.

More information about how the child ended up in the street alone hasn't been released by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Across the river, New York State Police from Monroe are asking for help in finding a missing child who was last seen in early June driving her father's car.

