Comedian Kevin James Sets Hudson Valley Return

Bardavon Presents has announced that Kevin James will perform this fall at UPAC in Kingston.

One of the most successful comedians of all time, comedian Kevin James, is best known for his roles as Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens and Paul Blart in the movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

A Little About Kevin James

Kevin James started his stand up career in 1989 doing gigs on Long Island at the East Side Comedy Club and gained popularity by making several appearances on the talk show circuit including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Dennis Miller Live, The Late Late Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Live with Regis and Kelly. His movie roles include Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, and Pixels. He also starred in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait from 2016 to 2018 for which he was nominated for a 2017 People's Choice Award.

Not Kevin James' First Time in the Hudson Valley

Kevin James last appeared doing stand-up in the Hudson Valley back in 2017 when he did two shows at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie.

Where and When is Kevin James Performing and How Can You Get Tickets?

Tickets for AM Productions and Bardavon Presents Kevin James at UPAC in Kingston on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 pm are on sale today for Bardavan members. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 20 at 11 am through Ticketmaster and the Bardavon and Ulster Performing Arts Center box offices.

