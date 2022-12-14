Task Force Arrests Presumed Cocaine Dealer in Poughkeepsie, NY

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony.

Get our free mobile app

Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on Weed Street in the City of Poughkeepsie on December 2nd, 2022. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office K-9 and Emergency Services Unity, and the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office. The Task Force seized a quantity of crack cocaine and US currency in their search.

SEE ALSO: 28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales

This was the result of an ongoing investigation that was conducted by the Drug Task Force into narcotics sales in that area. Raymond White, born September 11th, 1976, was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Raymond White later posted bail and was released.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Raymond White Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Raymond White loading...

Dutchess County Drug Task Force

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700, or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie. Their number is 845-486-2849. This contact is available 24/7/365 to help you get connected to the services you need. You can also visit Dutchess County Government website for more.

SEE ALSO: Weekend Stabbing Leads to Assault Charges For Hudson Valley Man

Snow Totals For Hudson Valley Following Sunday's Snowfall, 12/11/2022 Snowfall totals range from a light coating to 6 inches with the wet, sticky, packing snow that the Hudson Valley received.

Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale, Will Likely Close Soon