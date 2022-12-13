Assault Charges For New Windsor Man Following Weekend Stabbing

A described 'chaotic scene' in New Windsor on Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old man for Assault in the 2nd Degree. Multiple parties reported injuries and the investigation continues as to why.

Chaotic Scene in New Windsor With Reports of a Stabbing

New Windsor Police reported that a 'chaotic scene with several individuals present' is what they discovered upon arriving to an apartment on Copper Court on Sunday evening for the report of a stabbing. Around 6:46pm on Sunday December 11th, officers arrived to the New Windsor apartment to find two individuals on the scene with injuries that resulted in bleeding. One, a 32-year-old woman, suffered a puncture wound to her abdomen, the other, a 51-year-old male with a puncture wound to his shoulder.

Both parties were transported by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh where the were treated and released.

New Windsor Man Arrested For Assault 2nd Degree Following Stabbing

Officers and Detectives from the New Windsor Police Department, upon investigation at the scene and subsequently at the hospital, developed probable cause to believe that the 51-year-old man, later identified as Gerald D. Jackson, had stabbed the 32-year-old woman with a knife.

How Jackson sustained the wound in his shoulder is still under investigation.

Jackson was later charged with the class D felonies of Assault in the Second Degree, and Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. His arraignment took place in the City of Newburgh and he was released to probation with a court appearance scheduled for December 13th. Additionally, a stay away order of protection was issued between Jackson and the woman involved in the incident.