An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

On Saturday, December 10th, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident, Jamie Velie for the sale of fentanyl. Velie was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, which is a class B Felony.

Reports indicate that an ongoing narcotics investigation was underway in Dutchess County after counterfeit 30mg Oxycodone prescription pills containing the imprint 'M-30' on them were being sold and circulated. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Velie's Hyde Park residence and subsequent arrest by Task Force Agents on Friday December 9th, 2022.

Velie was released with an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in Dutchess County Court on December 22, 2022.

In addition to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the investigation was also supplemented by assistance from the Town of Hyde Park Police, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office.

Multiple Hudson Valley Fentanyl Arrests in 2022

Over the past year, there were several major arrests in the Hudson Valley involving Fentanyl. Less than three months ago, in mid-September, a traffic stop in the area led to the discovery of 250 bags of heroin and fentanyl.

In October, another arrest was made in Dutchess County similar to Velie, where 40-year-old Shawn Phillips was said to be responsible for distributing 'a significant quantity of fentanyl found in counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg in the Dutchess County area. That arrest was believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl being transported into Dutchess County.

Fentanyl Deaths in the United States

According to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be legal, and in 2021, a reported 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses, with 66% related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

