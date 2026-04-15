Upstate New York Finally Getting First Real Shake Shack

Upstate New Yorkers who want Shake Shack won't have to wait much longer for its first full restaurant.

Shake Shack Coming To Albany, New York

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The brand-new Shake Shack location in Albany, New York, is set to open this summer, according to reports.

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Once open, it will be the first full-service location in the entire Capital Region. The only other close Shake Shacks in the region are on the New York State Thruway and at Saratoga Race Course.

The official website still lists the location as "Coming Soon."

Replacing TGI Fridays

The new location will be inside Albany's Stuyvesant Plaza. The restaurant is occupying part of the former TGI Fridays space, located in the prominent corner building just inside the Western Avenue entrance.

The new location will feature Shake Shack’s signature items, including:

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Burgers & Chicken: 100% Angus beef burgers and crispy chicken sandwiches.

Sides: Signature crinkle-cut fries.

Treats: Frozen custards and hand-spun milkshakes.

Hot Dogs: Classic flat-top dogs

New Location Opens In Poughkeepsie, New York

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Last month, Shake Shack opened up in Poughkeepsie. It opened up on March 24 on Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie's Hudson Heritage Plaza.

The Hudson Valley location joined the Shake Shacks on the New York State Thruway in Sloatsburg and one at Woodbury Commons.

During the opening day, some lucky guests received custom tote bags, and $1 for each sandwich sold went to the Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

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