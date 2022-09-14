250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop

One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested.

On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) reported the arrest of 32-year-old Kyle Schick and Melissa Neglia, 29, both of Saugerties, New York. On September 8, 2022, a vehicle operated by Neglia was observed allegedly committing a traffic violation on Sawkill-Ruby Road in the Town of Ulster.

During a subsequent traffic stop, it was discovered Neglia was driving with a revoked license and her passenger, Schick, had an active warrant of arrest issued by the State of New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, police say.

250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl Seized

Police searched the car and allegedly found 250 bags of heroin and fentanyl.

Both Neglia and Schick were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with the intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree. Neglia was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date.

Schick was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police, Town of Lloyd Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

