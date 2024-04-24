Peekskill New York Cab Driver’s Scandalous Sexual Conduct Sentence

A former Peekskill, New York cab driver will serve a lengthy sentence, followed by an even longer post-release supervision term following sexual activity with a child for nearly one year.

Sentencing of Peekskill Man For Sexual Conduct With A Minor

Following a Westchester County jury's conviction of a local man for sexual conduct with a child, a sentenced was imposed earlier this week.

On March 19th, following a trial that lasted three weeks, the former Peekskill cab driver was found guilty of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

The Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah shared the sentencing of 46-year-old Luis Urgiles, of Peekskill, who has a prior felony conviction. The current sentence includes 16 years in state prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, and Urgiles is also required to register as a sex offender.

The District Attorney shared the following sentiments regarding the arrest:

The survivor in this case, just a young child, demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in coming forward. Sexual abusers often prey upon their victims by exploiting their role as a person in a position of trust. As we commemorate Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during April, I remind Westchester residents that my Office is fully committed to bringing sexual predators to justice, as we have done today, and ask everyone to speak up and report any suspected abuse.

Repeated Sexual Abuse Started When The Victim Was 10

Reports indicate that Urgiles met the victim and her family while they were passengers in his cab.'The defendant befriended the family and began grooming the then 10-year-old victim in order to sexually abuse and assault her.'

It was further reported that Urgiles 'repeatedly subjected the victim to multiple sexual acts between October 2021 and July 2022.' Soon after, the child reported the abuse, which then lead to a police investigation and subsequent arrest of Urgiles on Oct. 30, 2022.

