Beloved New York Grocery Store Turns Customer Into Millionaire

A shopper at a very popular grocery store is now a millionaire! Here's how it happened.

Wegmans Food Markets opened up its first location in 1916. Wegmans now operates 106 stores in seven states, including in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. It employs more than 50,000 employees chainwide.

Where You Can Find Wegmans In New York State

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website. Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

Wegmans Very Popular in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Western New York

WGRZ, out of Buffalo, calls calls Wegmans "one of Western New York's favorite stores."

$1 Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Western New York

Maybe one reason why Wegmans is so popular, is it's been the site of a number of recent big-money lottery winners.

Including this Saturday night's Mega Millions drawing. Nobody hit Friday's $125 million jackpot, but million-dollar winning tickets were sold in New York, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Friday's Mega Million winning numbers were 01, 12,14, 18, 66, with a Mega Ball of 16.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Erie County, New York

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, New York in Erie County.

As of this writing, it's unclear who purchased the winning ticket.

The winner has one year to claim the million-dollar prize.

Wegmans Opened First Hudson Valley Location in Westchester

In June 2020, Wegmans opened up its first Hudson Valley location. Wegmans opened on Sunday, June 7 in Harrison.

The Wegmans is located at 106 Corporate Park Drive in Harrison, near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Wegmans Named Best Company To Work For

In 2020, Wegmans was named the third-best company to work for when Fortune released its annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. Wegmans placed third.

Wegmans made the list in 2021 and again in 2022. 2022 marked Wegmans 25th straight year on the list and this year Wegmans was named the best large retail workplace.

