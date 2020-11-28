New York State Grocery Store Voted Best Large Retail Workplace

They've done it again. You've probably heard people from across the state rave over Wegmans. There's a reason, according to Fortune Magazine. Fortune once again voted the New York based grocery chain as the best large retail workplace. This isn't the first time either for Wegmans. In fact, it's now been five years in a row on top, according to WGRZ.

It’s both humbling and inspiring to be recognized this way, especially this year. Our people work so hard to create a welcoming, safe, and happy place for our customers to shop. We are so grateful to our people and our customers for this award.

This is yet another shining review in a long line of accolades for Wegmans. A poll conducted by Axios and Harris in 2019 found that Wegmans ranks as one of the best companies for both consumers and employees in the United States. If you think about it, they beat out some very well known companies, such as Amazon, L.L. Bean, and Walt Disney to earn the diantiction.

While you can find Wegmans in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and western part of the state, there aren't really any in the Hudson Valley. Why is that? In August, Wegmans opened their new store in Harrison to huge crowds, who had waited years for the Westchester spot to finally open. And while it's technically the lower part of the Hudson Valley, that's still quite a drive for those in places like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, or Kingston.

Wegmans' first New York City location opened in the Brooklyn Navy Yards in October 2019. Aside from that, you'll have to go to Pennsylvania to find one. According to their website, the chanin plans on opening new stores in North Carolina and Maryland in the coming months, though nothing in the mid Hudson area. Perhaps, one day.