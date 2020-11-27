Pets Photos with Santa to Benefit Care of DC

With Thanksgiving at the end of this week many of us will be thinking about the transition to Christmas. This year has been very different but at least for Christmas we can hope that the traditional photo with Santa is one tradition we won't have to skip, especially for those of us that do it every year with our pets. I am gonna make a guess on this but I expect there are just as many pet photos these days with Santa as their are with small children.

That being said it feels like the perfect time to tell you about a Santa photo session that is for your pet and the whole that will actually help animals that are looking for their Forever Home. Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort of Dutchess County (CARE of DC) has scheduled two days with Santa for you and your pet to stop by for a photo that will benefit animals in their program.

On Sunday November 29th and Sunday December 6th CARE of DC will be holding photo sessions with Santa at their Thrift Shop location, 949 Route 376 in Wappingers Falls from 9 AM to 3 PM. Bring your whole family including the four legged ones for a photo with Santa. There will be snacks and hot chocolate plus pets supplies and more. Each photo is a minimum donation of $20 with all the proceeds going to help the animals at CARE of DC. All photos will be sent via email.

So pack up the family either this Sunday or next and come out for a great photo to help a dedicate group whose mission is to "protect the welfare of animals and promote humane treatment."