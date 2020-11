It's here, and I'm honestly not ready for these parasites to enter my home for yet another year.

Where folks, the Elf on a damn Shelf is making it's triumphed return to homes across the Hudson Valley. It's was fun the first year, but I'm out of ideas when it comes to these little elves.

I've done so much over the years from hanging the elves from lights, having them track flour through my house, it's beginning to be a bit much.