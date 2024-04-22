Police Ticket More Drivers In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Than Rest Of The State

In just a few days, New York State Police issued over 18,375 tickets. More Hudson Valley drivers were ticketed than anywhere else in the state. Here's why.

New York State Police confirmed officers issued 18,375 tickets statewide during the Spring Safe Driving enforcement.

New York State Police Issue Over 18,000 Tickets During 'Spring Safe Driving' Enforcement

Rockland Video/ Mark Lieb Rockland Video/ Mark Lieb loading...

The special enforcement period began on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and ran through Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

During the Spring Safe Driving campaign, State Police focused on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving (handheld devices), and the Move Over law.

Hudson Valley, New York Drivers Pulled Over The Most

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

When it comes to speeding drivers, New York State Police ticketed more drivers in the Hudson Valley's Troop K than any other region.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Troop K patrols Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties.

The Hudson Valley also was first in most tickets for distracted driving and move over law.

Results breakdown of violations by troop are below:

NYSP NYSP loading...

Total Tickets Across Empire State

Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding 6,873

Distracted Driving 1,092

Move Over Law 337

"Each year, unsafe speed is the number one contributing factor for fatal crashes, while driver inattention/distraction is a leading contributing factor to all motor vehicle crashes. The goal of the initiative is to reduce speed and distracted driving-related crashes and improve safe highway travel for all motorists, New York State Police states.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

[carbongallery id="6617dbc62e0f246395a3d996" layout="list" title="Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly