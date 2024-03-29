Help: Army Sergeant From Hudson Valley Goes Missing In New York

Officials are asking for help as they search for a missing Army Sergeant who hasn't been seen from the Hudson Valley for about a week.

Army Sergeant Nicholas Faust was last seen on Saturday, March 23.

New York Army Sergeant Nicholas Faust Goes missing

Faust was last seen and heard from on Saturday, March 23 around 11 p.m.

"It is official my brother Nick has been reported missing," a family member wrote on Facebook, which was shared by the MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs Facebook page on Thursday. "In the event anyone has heard anything or knows where my brother may have been since Saturday evening please contact the NY State Troopers."

Believed To Be In The Dutchess County, New York Area

The MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs says it's "believed" that Faust is in the Dutchess County area.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the NY State Troopers," the MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs stated on Facebook. "Thank you!"

Ties To Westchester County, New York

Faust's sister spoke with Hudson Valley Post and tells us Faust is 43 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5'8" and weighs about 165 pounds.

Faust drives a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan's front bumper is cracked and has duct tape on it.

Faust works as a CNA in Peekskill, Westchester County, New York, according to his sister.

