New York Man Brutally Murdered Inside Chick-Fil-A

A large reward is being offered after a New York man was killed inside Chick-Fil-A.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

New York Man Was Shot And Killed Inside A Chick-Fil-A

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A 23-year-old New York City man is dead after masked gunmen walked into a Chick-Fil-A in New Jersey, jumped behind the counter, and opened fire.

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It happened Saturday night at the Chick-Fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township. When police arrived, they found seven shooting victims.

Law enforcement says the shooters ran into the restaurant, went directly behind the counter, and opened fire before fleeing. Customers and workers ran for cover.

Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he was likely the intended target of the attack

Six others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Are Offering $10,000 For Information Following Chick-Fil-A Shooting.

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Surveillance footage of an armed man leaving the scene has been released by police. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Union Township Police.

Police believe it was a drug or gang-related shooting and that Shepherd may have been specifically targeted. A growing memorial outside the eatery features a wooden cross and flowers beneath a "temporary closure" sign.

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