Closed: Stomach-Turning Discoveries At Hudson Valley Beaches

Just as temperatures soar, beaches in the region are suddenly shut down. Officials say it’s not safe to swim. The reason might make your stomach turn.

On the hottest day of the week, several beaches in the Hudson Valley are closed.

Harmful Algae Bloom Closes Beaches In Westchester County, New York

The Westchester County Health Department announced that two beaches are closed "until further notice" in Mohegan Lake.

The reason, "harmful algae bloom," was discovered in "swim areas" at the Mohegan Colony Association and the Mohegan Beach Park District, officials warn.

Officials say the closure is precautionary.

For the beaches to reopen, the algae must be completely removed and testing conducted to ensure the water is safe.

Beaches in Rye, Mamaroneck and New Rochelle Also Closed

On Wednesday, Westchester officials closed several other beaches in the county.

Due to recent rainfall, there are concerns about possible sewer runoff that may end up in the water.

This means beaches such as Harbor Island and Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck, Coveleigh Club in Rye and Hudson Park Beach and Davenport Club in New Rochelle are closed.

"Beach closures are based on the number of inches of rain on the watershed. Heavy rains and discharges from stormwater drains directly affect these waters. As a result, these waters may contain high levels of harmful bacteria that may cause illness after a heavy rain," Westchester County Health Department states.

As of this writing, the beaches remain closed.

