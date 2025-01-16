Cigarettes Sold In New York May Soon Have Little Nicotine

Health experts are cheering a move by outgoing President Joe Biden. But, this is terrible news if you're a smoker living in New York.

President Biden is using his final days as President to push his proposal that would significantly lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.

Cigarettes In New York May Soon Have Very Little Nicotine

Currently, the average cigarette contains about 17 milligrams of nicotine. Biden hopes to limit nicotine in cigarettes to less than 1 milligram, reports say.

If approved, the United States would be the first country to implement a nicotine limit.

This isn't the first time Biden has tried to put restrictions on cigarettes. A push to ban menthol cigarettes was never approved.

FDA Cheers Biden's Plan

The FDA loves the idea and hopes it gets approved. The FDA believes the new rule would make tobacco products less addictive and easier to quit.

"This action, if finalized, could save many lives and dramatically reduce the burden of severe illness and disability, while also saving huge amounts of money," DA Commissioner Robert M. Califf told Hudson Valley Post. "(This) proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products."

WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post that New Yorkers spend more on cigarettes each year than residents in any other state.

Others Oppose Plan

Smokers in New York are against this plan. So is Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson who is a former White House physician.

He believes the proposal will push smokers to the Mexican cartels and their black market to find cigarettes with more nicotine.

Nearly 500,000 Die Each Year From Tobacco

The CDC says nearly a half-million people die each year from smoking, making tobacco the top cause of preventable deaths in the United States.

Below are 12 cancers linked to smoking.

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State Here are the 12 most common tobacco-related cancers between 2016-2020

