Child Fatally Falls From ‘Perfect Home’ In Hudson Valley, New York

Police are trying to determine how a child fatally fell out from a window at a home in the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed a teen died after falling from a window.

Fatal Fall From Window In Town Of Wallkill, New York

Google Google loading...

Police responded to an apartment at 4 Edward Diana Way in the Town of Wallkill, New York on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

The Deerfield Commons is located at 4 Edward Diana Way, according to Google.

"The Deerfield Commons Middletown apartments offer a comfortable yet stylish lifestyle right in the heart of the community. With a wide range of amenities and an efficient 761 square foot room plan, each airy one-bedroom apartment provides the perfect home for individuals and families," Deerfield Commons states on its website.

Police were told a 15-year-old fell from a window at Apartment 60.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Arriving officers found the 15-year-old child lying on the ground, unresponsive. The child's name or gender wasn't released.

Teen Dies After Falling From Window In Orange County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The 15-year-old child was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

The child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

It remains unclear how the child fell from the window.

"The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Town of Wallkill Detectives," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated in a press release.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.