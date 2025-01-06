Chick-Fil-A Confirms New Recipe For Popular Item In New York, Many Outraged

Some customers say the updated food tastes "horrible."

Chick-Fil-A is coming under fire for making a change to its waffle fries, after changing how the company prepares chicken.

Chick-Fil-A Makes Changes To Chicken

Canva Canva loading...

During the Spring of 2024, Chick-fil-A confirmed changes to its chicken. The company announced it was updating from raising chicken with No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to raising chicken with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).

"Serving quality food has always been our priority, especially when it comes to our chicken," the company stated while confirming the change. "NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Chick-Fil-A Updates Waffle Fries Recipe

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A loading...

The company confirmed "We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Food safety and quality are our top priorities, and we take great care in adhering to stringent food safety procedures. While the new recipe doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens, the new Waffle Potato Fries coating does contain pea starch," the company states about the change.

According to Chick-fil-A its new recipe "offers the same great taste" and helps the fires "stay crispier, longer."

The company believes the fires still taste the same, however many customers disagree.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A loading...

"Now they just taste gross," Daryl-Ann Denner wrote. "You know I love you, Chick-fil-A. You can do no wrong, except this lol."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"The new waffle fries are horrible. They are stale, dry, and hardened! My whole family hates them. I'm still in disbelief that this has happened," a person wrote on Reddit.

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

Keep Reading:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains