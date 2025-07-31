Big Changes Coming To These Airports Across New York State

Big changes are coming to airports across New York. See which airports are getting millions to boost safety, improve tech, and fight snow.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced "historic investments" to 16 airports across New York State.

Historic Investments To Upgrade 16 New York Airports

Hochul's office awarded $25 million in state funding at 16 airports in every region of the state.

“Thanks to our historic investments, New York’s airports are soaring to new heights and invigorating their local communities with new opportunities for economic growth and tourism,” Governor Hochul said. “This new funding available from New York State DOT’s AIR NY program will keep that momentum going and help our local airports provide more efficient and convenient travel experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

Below are the 16 airports getting upgraded, how much each airport is receiving and what's being done at each individual airport.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Hochul says the money is being awarded to "enhance safety, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience and enhance regional economic competitiveness at public-use airports across New York."

The funding is available through the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program. Hochul's office says this year's "major recipients" are:

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Griffiss International Airport

Finger Lakes Regional Airport

Plattsburgh International Airport

