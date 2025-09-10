Massive Change Coming To New Yorkers On Social Secruity

Big changers are now just weeks away from impacting many New Yorkers.

Are you prepared?

Changes To Social Secruity, IRS, Education Department, Department of Veterans Affair Coming Soon

Social Security Card Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

President Donald Trump announced a new law to modernize "payments to and from America's bank accounts."

Trump ordered the IRS Education Department, Department of Veterans Affair and Social Security Administration must stop mailing paper checks by the end of the month.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The continued use of paper-based payments by the Federal Government, including checks and money orders, flowing into and out of the United States General Fund, which might be thought of as America’s bank account, imposes unnecessary costs; delays; and risks of fraud, lost payments, theft, and inefficiencies," the White House states.

Starting Sept. 30 these checks must be delivered electronically.

Mail Theft, Money-Saving Key Reasons Why

The White House says mail theft complaints have skyrocketed since the COVID pandemic and that checks from the Department of the Treasury are 16 times more likely to be reported lost or stolen, returned undeliverable, or altered than an electronic funds transfer.

Officials say it costs 50 cents to send out a paper check and just 15 cents for an electronic payment.

"Maintaining the physical infrastructure and specialized technology for digitizing paper records cost the American taxpayer over $657 million in Fiscal Year 2024 alone," the White House adds.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Canva Canva loading...

If you still receive a paper check its advised you call the Social Security Administration that sends your benefits to learn how to setup a direct deposit.

Keep Reading: