Parts of New York will see up to five inches of snow but it appears the Hudson Valley will "dodge a bullet."

Last weekend, computer guidelines showed the region could see a major snowstorm on Thursday into Friday. However, metrologists also said it was too early to really worry about the storm.

Now, the forecast says most of the area will see rain on Thursday into Friday with parts of the upper Hudson Valley receiving about a half-inch of wet snow.

"Compared to what some of the computer guidance suggested last weekend… the Hudson Valley will dodge a bullet on Thursday. But even though we won’t see our first widespread accumulating snowfall… we will still likely see a widespread reminder that if winter is not here… then it surely is not far away," Hudson Valley Weather said.

Rain should develop on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from west to east. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. rain will mix with wet snow north of I-84. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. rain mixes with wet snow south of I-84. Rain and wet snow will then taper off from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

South of I-84 is expected to see little to no accumulation. North of I-84 a slushy coating to half-inch of snow is forecast. Elevations over 800 feet should get a coating to an inch or two possible, slick roads possible after dark, Hudson Valley Weather reports.